The sister of the murdered journalist Lyra McKee has urged politicians in Northern Ireland to form an Executive and to ensure there is no further human cost of violence here.

The 29-year-old was shot dead in the Creggan estate in Derry by the New IRA on 18 April 2019.

A documentary about her life and death is being screened in cinemas across Ireland from Friday.

Lyra's partner Sara Canning told UTV: "For me and for anyone who knew and loved Lyra like her family, we get Lyra back for an hour and a half and that is something that you can't really put a price on.

"She is very much alive during this film and you get to know her and you get to have an understanding of how Lyra was and why she became the person that she was."

Belfast film-maker Alison Millar knew Lyra before she got involved with the project.

The main struggle was trying to find pictures and videos of Lyra's life, as she was often behind the camera.

However, during her research for the documentary, she stumbled upon voice recordings on Lyra's phone and computer.

"It was her talking and interviewing people, so the idea came that I would approach the people that she was interviewing and see if they would be happy to meet me and of course everybody loved her," Alison told UTV.

Lyra's sister, Nichola McKee Corner, has urged politicians to reform powersharing.

"It's very important that what people learn through our documentary is the human cost of violence in Northern Ireland and how we have to do everything that we can to ensure that nothing like this every happens again," said Nichola.

"The politicians need to get to work to ensure that we don't end up in another political vacuum like we had in April 2019."

There are plans for 'LYRA' to be screened in America next year.

The team behind its predicted success hope it's something Lyra would have been proud of.