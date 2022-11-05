Four people have been arrested after police stopped a stolen vehicle after it was seen driving in the wrong direction on the Westlink in Belfast.

The PSNI say the car was stolen from the Carryduff area earlier in the day on Saturday.

It was then pursued by police and apprehended after it was seen driving in the wrong direction on the Westlink.

Earlier in the day, Trafficwatch NI tweeted to advise of an ongoing incident on the westbound on slip to the Westlink at Divis.

All four people remain in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.