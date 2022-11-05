A man has been charged with a number of offences after three police cars were rammed in Belfast city centre.

The 54 year old has been charged with offences including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop for police.

He is due to appear in court later today.

Credit: PSNI

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Fisherwick Place.

No officers were seriously injured in the ramming incident.

A 30 year old man arrested in relation to the incident has been issued with a Community Resolution Notice.

