A man described in court as a “serial road traffic offender” has been refused bail after being charged with a number of offences including dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol following a police ramming incident. Although Malvern Dobbin applied for bail at Belfast Magistrates Court, District Judge George Conner said that with a mammoth record of 424 previous offences including 281 for road traffic offences, “there’s far too high a risk of further offending.” “There’s a very serious risk to the public given the nature of the offending in the past,” said the judge. Dobbin, from Golan Villas in Omagh, appeared by video link from police custody and confirmed that he understood each of the five offences against him - dangerous driving, driving while banned, no insurance, failing to stop for police and driving with excess alcohol on 4 November this year.

The incident happened on Friday morning.

According to a police statement at the time, just after 4.30am on Friday morning officers on patrol in the Upper Lisburn Road area observed an Audi A4 which had earlier been alerted for driving erratically and failing to stop for police.

Officers signalled for the car to stop but it made off and a short pursuit began.

As the vehicle travelled into the city centre, Armed Response Unit officers positioned their vehicles at the Grosvenor Road /Fisherwick Place junction, to stop the Audi. In court today, a police officer said she believed she could connect Dobbin to the offences, adding that police were objecting to him being freed given the amount of previous convictions. She revealed that Dobbin “made admissions” during police questioning, accepting that he “drove on the wrong side of the road to evade police and went through three red lights.” Initially, Dobbin refused to give a breath sample at the roadside because of “shock” about the incident but he later gave an evidential sample in custody. Defence counsel Stefan Rafferty claimed Dobbin had come to Belfast to sell a puppy and was given the car “in lieu” of payment but he’d made a “wrong decision” to drive the Audi to try to sell it. Despite his submissions that Dobbin could be freed with a package of stringent bail conditions, DJ Conner told him “I’m afraid I’m going to refuse bail.” Remanding Dobbin into custody, he adjourned the case to 2 December.

