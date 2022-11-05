A police officer has been arrested in Belfast on suspicion of a number of offences including paying for sexual services.

The officer was also arrested on suspicion of committing the offence of misconduct in public office for alleged abuse of position for sexual purposes and unauthorised access to PSNI Computer systems contrary to Section 1 & 2 of the Computer Misuse Act .

The arrest of the officer was made earlier this week on Tuesday.

The Police Ombudsman has confirmed that their investigation is ongoing.

