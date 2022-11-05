Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Judith Hill has your Saturday evening Northern Ireland news headlines

Sinn Féin Ard fheis

Sinn Fein Vice President's has accused the DUP of using the Northern Ireland Protocol as cover for not re-entering the Executive at Stormont.

The DUP has said it won't return to the Executive until the decisive action is taken over post Brexit trading arrangements here.

Michelle O'Neill was speaking at the party's Ard fheis in Dublin where she told delegates the DUP's decision to hold back powersharing is punishing the public.

WATCH: Michelle O'Neill addresses delegates in Dublin:

Play Brightcove video

Attempted murder charge

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a serious assault in Dungannon.

The 16 year old girl appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court via video link.

A detective constable told the court a woman suffered stab wounds and has undergone extensive surgery.

The alleged offenses took place on Thursday in Union Place.

No application was made for bail and the next hearing will be on November 15th.

Stolen car

Four people have been arrested after a stolen car was seen travelling in wrong direction on the Westlink in Belfast.

The car, which police believe was stolen from the Carryduff area, was pursued and apprehended.

The Westlink on slip at Divis was closed for a time but has now reopened.

Police car ramming

A man described in court as a "serial road traffic offender" has been refused bail after a police chase which resulted in police cars being rammed.

Malvern Dobbin was arrested yesterday morning after the police vehicles were rammed in Belfast City Centre.

The 54 year old from Golan Villas in Omagh appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court and was charged with offences including dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was denied bail with the judge referring to his record of over four hundred previous offences.

Ukraine at Belfast Film Festival

A number of Ukrainian refugees who fled war came along to a special screening of a Ukrainian movie being showcased at the Belfast Film Festival

Luxembourg is one of a number of Ukrainian films featured in the festival. Its director told us about the challenges of trying to complete a movie during war time.

While some of those invited along to the film's UK and Ireland Premiere say it was a moving experience.

WATCH: UTV speaks to the director of the film Antonio Lukich and Victoria Kovtun from the Ukrainians in NI community:

Play Brightcove video

Rhys McClenaghan

Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has become Ireland's first ever gymnastics world champion.

The 23 year old won gold in the pommel horse at the championship in Liverpool with an impressive score of 15.300.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.