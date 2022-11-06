The main M2 motorway has been closed due to an ongoing incident.

The PSNI say that the road has been shut from Sandyknowes to the Greencastle onslip with motorists being advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Credit: UTV

The air ambulance is at the scene of the incident.

Translink has also advised that its services are subject to delays and disruption because of the closure.

