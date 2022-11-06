Nurses strike, COP27 and Diwali: Sunday evening Northern Ireland news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Judith Hill has your Sunday evening news headlines:

Nurses strikes

Nurses are expected to walk out over pay in the run up to Christmas as part of their biggest ever UK strike.

Ballot results are due out later this week but it's very likely nurses in Northern Ireland will join with striking colleagues across the UK.

The Royal College of Nursing says huge numbers of staff are leaving the profession.

It says non urgent care will be affected by the action, but not emergency care.

COP27

Climate activists from Northern Ireland are among those joining with 120 World leaders in Egypt for COP27, the annual climate summit.

Here in Northern Ireland, climate legislation is now in place, but campaigners fear the impact that lack of government is having on progress:

Diwali

Members of Belfast's Hindu population have held a community celebration for the recent festival of light, Diwali.

Organisers at today's event say it's important people from all backgrounds can share in the message of victory over evil.

WATCH: Ana Chadran from the Belfast Asian Women's Academy:

GAA

Ballybay have secured their first ever Ulster Senior Football Championship victory.

It's after they beat Crossmaglen Rangers 2-11 to 1-9 at the Athletic Grounds.

They'll face All Ireland champions in Kilcoo in the Quarter Finals.

WATCH: Ballybay's Paul Finlay:

Rugby

In rugby, Ireland beat world champions South Africa 19-16 at the Aviva Stadium last night.

Head coach Andy Farrell has played down the win ahead of next year's World Cup, saying a lot can happen before then.

WATCH: Head coach Andy Farrell:

