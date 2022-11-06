A brand new series showcasing the vibrant Northern Ireland comedy scene is coming to UTV next week.

‘Secrets of the Comedy Circuit’, the four-part series was filmed in front of a live audience in the Belfast Empire Music Hall during their ‘Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club’ nights, now celebrating 30 years.

The series showcases the best of NI talent and sometimes from further afield, featuring both well-known and emerging voices, all of which will bring giggles and belly laughs as they share their unique observations and stories with the audience.

Each of the four episodes capture highlights of a typical comedy club night.

Each evening is hosted by a well-known face on the local comedy circuit who introduces the various acts.

The viewer will also get to see behind the scenes with the comedians as the camera gets backstage access before and after the shows.

The series opens with Belfast comedian Paddy McDonnell hosting. He’s no stranger to the comedy scene and is in great company as he’s joined by actress and comedian Diona Doherty, Kildare native Emman Idama, and Belfast’s Paddy Raff.

The series continues its eclectic mix with Colin Murphy and Andrew Ryan hosting and introducing acts from England, Wales and Scotland, as well as the best from NI.

UTV’s Programmes Editor Tony Curry said: “We’re very excited to be doing something new with this series and showcasing comedians from all over the UK and Ireland, from a range of backgrounds, but who all connect with the local audience through the language of comedy. Just the tonic to lift the spirits on a dark winter evening.”

Jackie Hamilton, managing director at independent production company Moondog Productions, which produced and directed the series for UTV, added: “The comedy club is seen as a rite of passage for comedians from all over the UK and Ireland.

"Many famous stars such as Kevin Bridges, Romesh Ranganathan and Sarah Millican along famous locals such as Paddy Kielty, Colin Murphy and Paddy Raff have cut their comedy chops at the Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club over the past 30 years. It is the natural home of comedy in Northern Ireland.

“We hope that this series gives the viewers a snapshot and a sense of what’s going on week in and week out locally on the vibrant comedy circuit. There is a thriving creative community here and we’re delighted to bring it to a wider audience.”

Simon Clemison Head of News and Programmes at UTV said: "It’s great to be launching a new comedy series at UTV, giving audiences a night out in Belfast from the comfort of home.

"We also wanted to shed a little light on what life is like behind the scenes for those in the business of being funny. It all makes for some welcome light relief towards the end of the working week."

‘Secrets of the Comedy Circuit’ airs Thursday, 10 November at 11.05pm on UTV and on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes.

