A man has been arrested after a police officer was headbutted and two more were kicked during an incident in Ballynahinch on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was being arrested after a report of a vehicle being driven without insurance in the Windmill street and High Street areas of the Co Down town.

Police stopped the man at the scene, and arrested him on suspicion of disorderly behavior and attempted criminal damaged.

During the arrest, the man was reported to have headbutted one officer and kicked two others.

He was also reported to have sworn and shouted at the police officers during the arrest.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of assaulting and obstructing the police.

He remains in custody as of Monday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.