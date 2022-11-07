Play Brightcove video

Parliament Statement due this week

The Northern Ireland Secretary is to make a statement to Parliament this week on the ongoing political deadlock.On Friday, Chris Heaton Harris announced an Assembly election would not take place next month. Current legislation requires him to name a date for an election before the end of January.

Month's Mind for Creeslough victims

Today will see the first of a number of month's mind services to remember those who lost their lives in the Creeslough explosion. Ten people died in the tragedy at the Applegreen filling station in the County Donegal village.

The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Health Care workers strike ballot to close

A ballot by the GMB union for strike action amongst health workers here closes on Monday.

Meanwhile the Royal College of Nursing is expected to announce later this week that it's members are to strike. Threats of industrial action centre around the lack of a pay offer amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis.#

Quarter of NI Adults lack savings

One in four adults in Northern Ireland have no savings according to new research from the Money and Pensions Service, released as part of Talk Money Week.

It found nearly a third of people have less than a hundred pounds to put away, whilst over eighty percent of those who use credit in NI are anxious about how much they owe.

Despite the cost of living crisis it says over eighty percent of people still avoid discussing their finances.

John Hume Portrait unveiled in Parliament

A new official portrait of the late John Hume will be unveiled on Monday in Westminster to mark his 22 years as an MP. The painting of the Nobel Peace Prize winner was completed by the critically acclaimed local artist Colin Davidson.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has called the portrait a "fitting tribute to a peacemaker."

It will be hung in Portcullis House - one of the busiest buildings in Westminster.

