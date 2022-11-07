The Met Office has in place a weather warning for heavy wind and rain for a brief six-hour period - however, UTV weather forecaster Aisling Creevey warns it could 'pack a punch'.

The alert hits at 6pm on Monday and covers coastal Co Down areas from Bangor, down the Ards Peninsula, Downpatrick, Newcastle and down to Kilkeel.

Forecasters warn of a short period of very heavy rain and squally winds likely to cause some disruption. The Met Office also warns of potential flooding and a disruption to power supply.

UTV's Aisling Creevey said: "This is a brief weather warning but the type of weather that could wake you out of your sleep as the peak winds push through which could reach anywhere from 50-70mph.

"This is strong enough to take down branches on trees or for high sided vehicles to overturn. Gusts of this kind are not unusual for November but certainly this week will be quite blustery and noticeably mild."

