Peter Kay will perform two nights of stand up comedy in Northern Ireland as part of his first tour in over a decade.

Belfast's SSE Arena will host the Bolton comic on Thursday 23 February and Friday 24 February in 2023.

Tickets for the two dates go on sale on Saturday 12 November at 10:00 am.

A poster for the event featured Kay holding a sign reading, "Better late than never" and described a ticket to his shows as an "ideal Christmas gift".

In a twitter video announcing the tour, Peter Kay references his 2002 tour called "My Mum wants a Bungalow", saying that she now "wants a carpet."

Kay had announced he was to go on tour in 2017, before pulling out of the announced dates due to family circumstances.

The popular stand up act last toured in 2010, selling out arenas across the UK and Ireland. He became the Guiness World Record holder for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to over 1.2 million people.

He has since released the popular sitcom series "Peter Kay's Car Share", staring himself and Sian Gibson.

Kay has returned to the stage up again in recent years, performing a number of charity events to raise money for a woman suffering from brain cancer.

