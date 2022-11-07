Play Brightcove video

Victims have hit out after Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the IRA campaign of violence "cannot be compared" to gangland violence in Dublin.

She was speaking during a radio interview following her party's ard fheis at the weekend.

She suggested there was a difference between IRA crimes and current gangland crime experienced in Ireland.

"If we're gonna talk about things that happened in the course of the conflict that's one thing that's one discussion but I have to say as someone who represents the north inner city of Dublin and who has seen at first hand the damage, the corrosive damage that gangland violence has caused to comunities, there is absolutely no comparison."

The comments come after party vice president Michelle O'Neill faced criticism over the summer for saying there was "no alternative" to IRA violence.

Mary McCurrie's father was killed by the IRA in 1970.

She told UTV: "My whole family was just completely shattered, completely and the only thing you can keep on doing is keep on going, one foot in front of the other.

"Mary Lou McDonald is a complete and utter eejit, and that's the nicest thing I can say about her.

"She doesn't know the difference between gangland violence and what the IRA did? The IRA murdered innocent people. They blew innocent people to bits . They planted bombs. They devastated whole communities. They drove communities apart."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.