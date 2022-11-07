Ten people were killed in the devastating petrol station explosion in the small village of Creeslough.

The blast ripped through the Applegreen filling station in the Co Donegal village on Friday, October 7.

All 10 of the victims were from Creeslough and the surrounding areas. Eight others were seriously injured.

The victims ages ranged from just five to 59 and among those killed included two parents and their children.

Gardaí continue their investigations into what caused the incident and have identified over 500 lines of enquiry, however, a gas explosion is suspected to have been behind the incident.

Robert Garwe and daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe

Robert Garwe was 50 years old. Originally from Zimbabwe, he had moved to Ireland and was raising his daughter Shauna in Donegal alongside his partner.

He and his daughter died in the tragedy, having gone to the Applegreen to buy a birthday cake for her mother's birthday.

He was described as having protected his daughter in their final moments, with Father John Joe Duffy saying that "we pray [they are] side by side in heaven."

Some of Mr Garwe's family from Zimbabwe travelled over for the joint funeral of him and his daughter.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe was the youngest victim of the tragedy. She was just five years old.

Father John Joe Duffy described her as someone who "loved to entertain" and "A truly wonderful girl who left a lasting impression on all she met."James O'Flaherty

James O'Flaherty was 48 years old. He was originally from Sydney, Austrailia, but had been living in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.

He is survived by his wife and son. His funeral was held in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Wednesday 12 October.

James O'Flaherty's 12-year-old son Hamish spoke at his funeral, saying that his father was a "great man".

Jessica Gallagher

Jessica Gallagher was 24 years old. She had been due to start a new job as a fashion designer in Belfast three days after the date of the explosion.

Ms Gallagher was described by her Aunt Dolores as "very artistic" as well as someone who "was so proud of and loved... Creeslough so much."

During her time as a student in Paris, she produced a picture of the Co Donegal mountain Muckish in the moonlight.

Her Aunt said that her family her taken "her remains home... in the moonlight."

Martin McGill

Martin McGill was 49 years old. Originally from Kirkintilloch near Glasgow, he moved to Creeslough and cared for his parents.

He was often in the Applegreen's store; Father John Joe Duffy said that Mr McGill went to the store up to five times a day doing messages for others.

Mr McGill was well-known and valued by his neighbours for his caring and helpful nature. Fr Duffy said that he would light candles for people after mass every Sunday.

A lifelong Celtic FC fan, the Glasgow club paid tribute to Mr McGill and the other victims of the tragedy on the night of his funeral.

Mourners finished his funeral by singing You'll Never Walk Alone.

Catherine O'Donnell

Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

Catherine O'Donnell was 39 years old. She was killed in the explosion along with James Monaghan, her 13-year-old son.

At her funeral in St Michael's Church, Creeslough, Father John Joe Duffy said that Ms O'Donnell and her son were "always side-by-side".

She was described as a loving mother, partner and daughter, and a woman who was “bubbly”, “glam”, full of life and intelligent, and who loved parties, having recently attended a Garth Brooks concert in Dublin.James was described as being very close to his mother, who also died in the tragedy. He had recently attended his first disco.

During his funeral at St Michael's Church, Creeslough, Father John Joe Duffy said that James was, "a plane that is taxiing down the runway about to take off... into his teenage years."

Hugh Kelly

Hugh Kelly was 59 years old. He was a farmer in the Cresslough area. He had brought fellow explosion victims Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe to the Applegreen service station so that they could buy a birthday cake for Shauna's mother.

Mr Kelly had been suffering from cancer, and three weeks before his death that his cancer was in remission.

He was described by Father John Joe Duffy as having "his ability to turn his hand to so many things", and a "happy man" with a "cheeky grin".

Martina Martin

Martina Martin was 49 years old. She was working in the Applegreen's shop when the explosion took place.

During her funeral in Creeslough, Father John Joe Duffy described her as someone for whom "real love" was "a way of life".

Fr Duffy paid tribute to her "quick wit", "straight talking" and "cheeky mischievous smile"

Leona Harper

Leona Harper was 14 years old. She had gone to the service station to buy ice cream when the explosion occurred. She was the last of the victims to be recovered from the scene. Her parents paid tribute to the digger driver who worked to find her.

Her father Hugh Harper called her a "little gem", describing her as "very outgoing, very friendly, a lovely person, very quiet, laid-back, loved life, loved the outdoors, walking through fields, going fishing, spending time with friends, going to car shows."

During her funeral in St Mary's Church Ramelton, Father Michael Carney said that Leona had "lived life to the full" and had " left her imprint and contributed to the lives of those she loved, lived and laughed with.”

