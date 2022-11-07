Death threats made against the family of Glenn Quinn - who was brutally killed by paramilitaries - have been condemned.

Mr Quinn, 47 and from Carrickfergus, was found dead in his ground floor flat at Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area of the Co Antrim town in January 2020.

He had been beaten by a gang armed with baseball bats and a metal bar.

It is believed his killers lay in wait for him – in a cupboard under the stairs beside his ground floor flat.

It is thought Mr Quinn was targeted after he spoke out to defend a friend during an altercation with a UDA member.

The Sunday World has reported of fresh death threats made against Glenn's mother and brother.

Martin Quinn and his 78-year-old mother Ellen were visited by police late on Saturday night, it was reported, to warn them they are under threat of imminent attack unless they leave their hometown Carrickfergus.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “I have met Mrs Quinn and her family.

"They simply want justice for the brutal murder of their loved one. Mrs Quinn is herself a widow of a former soldier and for this threat to be made at any time is outrageous but to be issued on remembrance week speaks volumes about the people behind it.

"I stand with the Quinn family and their campaign for justice.”

TUV leader Jim Allister added: "The shocking threat against Mrs Ellen Quinn - a 78 year old widow - and her son Martin from loyalist paramilitaries is utterly reprehensible. “The Quinn family have a record of service to this country which puts their loyalty beyond question. There is, therefore, more than a little irony in them receiving advice from the PSNI that they are under threat from those who claim the title loyalist. “This family have fought a tenacious campaign for justice for Glenn Quinn who was brutally beaten to death in his home in early 2020.

"It would appear that their efforts are upsetting some people. No one should be treated in such a fashion. I urge the PSNI to make strenuous efforts to bring both those responsible for the vile murder of Glenn Quinn and those behind these threats to justice. All threats against the elderly Mrs Quinn and her son should be lifted immediately.”

Police have been contacted for a response.

