Three men have been charged with 37 offences after police stopped a stolen vehicle driving down the wrong side of the Westlink.

The car was pursued and apprehended by police on Saturday 5 November after it was seen driving in the wrong direction.

The men, aged 39, 31 and 30 years old, have been charged with offences including aggravated taking and driving away (TADA), burglary, attempted burglary, failing to stop for police and resisting police.

The three men are due to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 7 November.

A 32 year old woman who had been arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail to return for questioning at a later date.

