Alleygate

noun. a metal spiked gate erected behind a terrace of houses to deter burglars

The first alleygates were erected in Belfast in 2006. Their primary aim was, and still is, to help reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour, to deter burglars and prevent fly tipping near people's homes. Since then, 1,081 gates have been installed.

And they are as popular as ever.

Belfast City council recently announced a swathe of new gates, 144 in total, to be distributed in Belfast's four quarters, and a list of reserves. However, the council allocation goes nowhere near meeting the demand for alley gating across the city.

An application for a gate will go through a full consultation and legislative process lasting from 6-9 months with the average cost of a gate around £2,500 - though that cost is going up quickly because of the price of steel.

Katie McCann lives in south Belfast. Her home was burgled before with the thief gaining access to her property via the alleyway that runs behind her house. Her and her neighbours application for an alleygate has been accepted and she is looking forward to it being installed and the peace of mind it will bring.

"I was the victim of burglary more than once. So it was important to obviously prevent that from happening again, but also to protect the rest of our neighbours. There were measures we could put in place on our property; but I wanted to ensure that that wouldn't just mean that they could jump over into the next house. There are other anti-social issues in the alleyway too, like dog fouling and fly tipping."

Alleygates act as a deterrent to try and stop those things from happening. But they can also create a new sense of community which otherwise might not exist. Think flower pots, grow your own vegetable patches and a shared space that is well looked after.

Katie told me that "once the gates are there, the area is no longer public and it's only accessible by residents or council workers or the emergency services. But it means then that it is a new shared space that we all have access to for. Efforts that have been made already. And I'm hoping for a party when the gate is installed."

But some communities in Belfast won't be feeling as positive about that bit that runs behind their houses with many applications for alleygates turned down. And why? Because of the cost involved.

Belfast City Council has a budget of £500,000 to deliver phase five of its alleygating programme. But it needs more money and at a recent full meeting of Belfast City Council, elected members agreed for City Hall to write to the Department of Justice and ask it to match fund the council's spending.

Botanic SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown says "there are so many people across the city who are crying out for alleygates to try to provide some protection for their communities. However, the amount of money which is available is finite and already been used up so there is a big waiting list. And what we really need is the Department of Justice to step up match fund the council and support the further provision of gates in the city."

And why DoJ? Cllr McKeown says "gates are primarily aimed at reducing existing crime and anti-social behaviour. That's something that squarely lies with the department. So we want to work with them. We have a program in place, we have funding in place. We have officers doing the work. We just need the extra money to provide extra gates to provide safety and a bit of reassurance to communities across the city."

However, it doesn't look like the Department of Justice will be getting out the cheque book anytime soon.

A spokesperson told UTV that "primary responsibility for alleygating lies with local councils, with support from the Departments for Infrastructure and Communities, who may in some cases have landowner responsibility. Whilst conscious of the issues regarding anti-social behaviour, regrettably, given the ongoing priorities within the remit of the Department and extraordinary constraints on our budget, the Department of Justice is not, at this time, in a position to provide funding for the alleygating programme."

But far from being the end of the matter, you can expect this row to rumble on. Because at the heart of it, is the fundamental issue about who pays to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour in Belfast city.

