Dermot O'Leary shares his top tips for breaking into the media industry

Play Brightcove video

by Tara McLaughlin

TV presenter and radio show host Dermot O'Leary has shared his top three tips for breaking into the media industry.

The X Factor and This Morning host was in Belfast as part of Cinemagic film festival and spoke to aspiring young presenters.

Dermot is also a podcaster and author and has years of experience.

He told UTV how to have a successful career:

"Success in this industry, well this is the only industry I know and I guess it's any industry, luck, talent and hard work, in equal thirds.

"I always say that whenever I do a class to kids here, you've got to be lucky, your CV's got to land on the right desk on the right day.

"I've had two or three or four or five big moments of luck in my life and my career but then you've got to work hard and...it's such a difficult thing because we're not naturally wired to talk about whether we're talented or not but someone's got to see talent in you."

The presenter was in town with his wife Dee Koppang O'Leary who also works in the industry.

Dee is a TV drama director and has worked on big name shows like The Split, Bridgerton and the Crown.

She said networking is a key piece of advice:

"Make sure you keep all those connections and anyone that you meet that could possibly help or if you do work experience, or some shadowing it's really important to keep the call sheets and keep a little list of all the names and people who could possibly help you in the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.