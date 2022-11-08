Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland have voted to strike over pay.

GMB members working as nurses, ambulance workers, hospital porters, cleaners and caterers, clerical staff, technicians, care workers, social workers and transport workers voted to walk out by a margin of 86%.

The union will now meet with members to discuss industrial action which could take place before Christmas.

On Monday former Health Minister Robin Swann called on the Secretary of State to match the pay award which nurses in other parts of the UK have already received.

GMB’s Jim Donley said: “This vote for strike action shows the NHS workforce across Northern Ireland are desperate.

“They’ve faced years of real terms pay cuts, a deadly pandemic and now a crushing cost of living crisis. They're being pushed to the limit.

“But more than pay - this is as much about patient safety. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

“The NHS in Northern Ireland is on life support - the Westminster Government needs to provide urgent extra funding or the service as we know it will cease to exist.”

