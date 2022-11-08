A man has been arrested by police investigating reports of shots fired at a bonfire in Londonderry in August.

The 25-year-old was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken for police interview.

A controversial bonfire was lit on the night of Monday 15 August in the Bogside area. Placed on it were poppy wreaths, flags and images.

Police have been investigating reports of shots being fired during the bonfire for the last number of months.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “Today’s arrest and searches are part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity and a number of items have been seized and removed for further examination.The police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

