Three men have been charged with a number of offences, including conspiracy, as part of a PSNI investigation into fraud and money-laundering.

The three men were arrested on Monday by PSNI officers conducting a search in the Belfast area.

A 39 year old man has been been charged with one count of conspiracy and three counts of Possession of Articles for Use in Frauds.

A 40 year old man has been charged with two counts of conspiracy, 22 counts of Possession of Articles for use in Frauds and one count of Fraud by False Representation.

A 44 year old man has been charged with one count of conspiracy and seven counts of Possession of Articles for Use in Frauds.

All three men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday 2 December.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.