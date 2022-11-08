Three people were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries following a crash on the Warrenpoint Road on Monday.

The three vehicle collision occurred just before 7:30 pm on Monday evening. A red BMW, a blue Volkswagen Passat and a white van were involved in the crash.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Police attended the scene and three people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI are appealing for any witnesses of the crash to contact them.

The Warrenpoint Road has reopened after having been closed.

