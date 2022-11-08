Tributes paid to former UUP MLA Sam Gardiner MBE who has died at the age of 82

Tributes have been paid to former Ulster Unionist MLA Sam Gardiner MBE who has died at the age of 82.

Mr Gardiner was first elected as an Ulster Unionist to Lurgan Borough Council in 1963, before becoming the town’s youngest ever First Citizen when he became Mayor in 1968.

Following the creation of Craigavon Borough Council he served as Mayor a further three times.

Mr Gardiner entered Stormont with the UUP in 2003, and was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly again in 2007 and 2011, serving as Father of the House until his retirement in 2016.

He was also a former High Sheriff for Co Armagh, a member of the Orange Order and Deputy Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution.

“Sam was a very friendly and personable man who was held in high esteem by Council and Stormont colleagues across all parties and by the electorate. He was a man of conviction, a man of passion and a man of dedicated service. The Party will be the lesser for his passing,” said UUP leader Doug Beattie.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to send my deepest condolences to Sam’s family and his many friends at this sad time.”

Tributes were also paid by members of other political parties.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with Sammy’s family, for whom this loss will be most acutely felt,” said the DUP’s Carla Lockhart.

“I also extend my sympathies to Sammy’s colleagues in the Ulster Unionist Party in Upper Bann. I believe he was a member of the UUP for over fifty years, and I know his colleagues in the UUP will be mourning his loss greatly.

“Sammy was a dedicated servant of the people, with decades in public office from Council through to the corridors of Stormont. He had a great heart for the Lurgan area in particular, and I know many people in the local community will be deeply saddened to hear of his passing.”

Fellow DUP member Peter Weir said: “Sorry to hear of the passing of Sam Gardiner former MLA for Upper Bann. I served with Sam in both the Northern Ireland Forum and the Assembly. Thoughts and prayers with his family.”

Mr Gardiner was also a former Chairman and Director of Glenavon Football Club, who will hold a minute’s silence ahead of Tuesday’s game with Glentoran.

