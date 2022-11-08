Play Brightcove video

Urology Inquiry to open today

The Urology Services Inquiry is to hold its first public hearing on Tuesday. The inquiry was set up in March last year by then Health Minister Robin Swann and focuses on the Southern Health and Social Care Trust's handling of urology services before May 2020.

It follows serious concerns about the clinical practice of a Urology Consultant at Craigavon Area Hospital.

35th Anniversary of Poppy Day bomb

The 35th anniversary of the Enniskillen Poppy Day Bomb will be marked on Tuesday. 12 people were killed in the terrorist attack on the 8 November 1987.

A permanent memorial was erected at the site last month after five years in storage.

Commons committee: NI University cap harming economy

MPs have warned a cap on university places here of under 7000 pupils across the two universities is acting like a handbrake on the country's economy.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee says around two thirds of the 17 000 Northern Irish students who studied in Great Britain in 2019 didn't return home.

Former First Minister to receive honour later today

Arlene Foster is to be made a Dame at a ceremony later at Windsor Castle.

The former DUP Leader and first minister was given the honour in the late Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours in June.

