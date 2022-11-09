Nurses in Northern Ireland have voted 'overwhelmingly' to take strike action in a dispute over pay and safe-staffing levels.

The Royal College of Nursing confirmed its members would go ahead with the action after they were balloted.

The first action is expected to take place before Christmas.

It comes as other health unions confirmed their staff would also take part in UK wide action.

GMB members announced on Tuesday that they would go ahead with a strike, while UNISON wrote to the Secretary of State calling for an 'inflation busting' pay rise.

Rita Devlin, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland said: "Nurses in Northern Ireland have today spoken loudly and clearly to tell our politicians that we can no longer tolerate the unacceptable and at times unsafe conditions that nursing staff are putting up with, day in day out.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly but it is clear that our members feel they have no other choice but to take action on behalf of their patients.

“Three years ago we were preparing for the first ever strike action undertaken by the RCN across the UK.

"None of us thought we would be back in the same position so quickly and many of members will be very dismayed that we are here again.

"However, a key part of being a nurse is to advocate on behalf of patients and this decision is undoubtedly based on the fact that nurses are reporting that they simply cannot give the level of care and treatment to patients that is required."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.