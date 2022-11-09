A resident escaped injured after shots were fired at a living room window in Newtownards in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Multiple shots were fired at the property in the Shackleton Walk area of the town around 1am.

No one was injured in the attack, and police attended the scene and spoke to the resident of the property.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information on the incidents to contact them.

