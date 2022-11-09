Play Brightcove video

Secretary of State to address Commons on Assembly election plans

The Secretary of State is set to outline his next steps for Northern Ireland later on Wednesday.

Chris Heaton Harris will take questions from MPs and then make a statement to the House of Commons. He is expected to talk about the political impasse at Stormont, the Northern Ireland budget and MLAs' pay.

Last week he ruled out a pre-Christmas election but did not set a date for the new year.

Nurses set to announce strike action

The Royal College of Nursing is set to annouce details on industrial action.

Last week the union said results showed a large majority of nurses voted in favour of strike action, in a dispute over pay.Meanwhile, another union, GMB, confirmed health staff will walk out which could be before Christmas, while Unison is calling for an inflation-busting pay rise.

CMO urges vaccine update

The Chief Medical Officer is urging the public to come forward for their Covid-19 and flu jabs. Sir Michael McBride says it will help relieve some of the pressures on the health service.

Hospitals have been under severe strain recently. He appealed to those eligible to take up the offer of a vaccine.

Supermarkets urged to help customers more with costs

And, a consumer group has called for supermarkets to do more to help customers through the cost of living crisis.

Which? has called on supermarkets to provide easy access to budget food ranges. It comes after they found 50 locations where people are struggling which included parts of Northern Ireland.

