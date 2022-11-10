A Tyrone GAA club said it has been left devastated and cancelled activities following the death of one of its players.

Conor McCaughey was a player for Trillick St Macartan's helping the club to the county title in which he was said to have played a "pivotal role".

"Our club is devastated following the sudden passing of one of our players, Conor McCaughey," the club said in a Facebook post.

"Our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Conor’s family Dermot, Bernie, Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan, his wider family and his wide circle of friends.

"Conor has played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes.

"Last year Conor played a number of games on our reserve team. Conor also played a pivotal role in winning the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title alongside his brother Eoghan.

"As a club we will try our very best to support the McCaughey family and Conor’s friends at this heartbreaking time."

GAA clubs paid their respects to the family and offered their condolences.

Tyrone GAA added: "Gaelic Tyrone, at all our levels and in all our places, is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Conor McCaughey, son of Dermot, long-standing member of our County Management Committee, and someone so dear and important to us all in our GAA world.

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes to Dermot and Bernie, to Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan, to their entire family circle, and to the Gaels of Trillick."

Sinn Fein MLA Nicola Brogan said: "Desperately sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with the McCaughey family, Conor’s friends and the entire Trillick community."

Conor will be laid to rest on Friday following Requiem Mass at St Macartan’s Church in Trillick at 11am.

