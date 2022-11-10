Play Brightcove video

An east Belfast food charity is struggling to cope with demand as almost 200 families remain on their waiting list for deliveries.

LifeHub aims to eradicate that list before Christmas to ensure no one goes hungry over the holiday.

The charity collects food that is near its sell-by date from local grocery stores and freezes it for families in need.

Beverley McBurney, who is also a volunteer, is one of 375 adults who rely on the service in the Shankill Road area of Belfast.

The mother-of-four told UTV that she used to forfeit her own food to ensure her children ate.

"In the past I would have done it for my children because at the end of the day, those kids need food in their belly in order to live. Me, I can go without food, just so I can feed my kids," said Beverley.

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will provide clarity next week on when the £400 energy payment will be rolled out in Northern Ireland.

Beverley believes the money would already be in peoples pockets here if Stormont was up and running.

"It's really hard. Wales and that, they have their own governments and we don't...we need Stormont back," said Beverley.

