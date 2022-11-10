A victim of domestic violence has been found guilty of killing her abusive partner by stabbing him once in the back with an eight-inch bladed kitchen knife.

Shauna Louise Pyper, 43, was found not guilty by a 11-1 majority of murdering her partner but guilty of his manslaughter, after a two week trial at Londonderry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine.

Alcoholic Pyper stabbed her partner of four years, Darren McNally, 46, as he lay on a bed in her home at Primity Crescent in the Newbuildings area of the city on June 8, 2020.

The knife pierced his lung and he died later in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Darren McNally

Jurors heard Pyper and Mr McNally's relationship underwent violent and abusive periods, mainly as a result of both binge drinking for several days at a time.

After the attack, Pyper dialled 999 and told the operator she had stabbed the victim.

"It's my fault, it's totally my fault", she told the operator.

She applied a tourniquet to the three-inch long stab wound and told her mother, "mummy I stabbed Darren."

Pyper also said: "Everything is fine, I'll hold my hands up, I'll tell them everything, totally my fault."

After her arrest Pyper told detectives: "It was me, I did it, there's nothing else I can say to be honest. I deserve whatever I get."

The 43-year-old told the police she had no memory of going downstairs, getting the knife from the kitchen and stabbing her partner - as a result of the volume of alcohol she had consumed.

In her police interview she said: "I never intended to hurt Darren any way whatsoever".

She added: "I did not do it on purpose."

Pyper said her relationship with her partner was at times toxic and violent, and she also said he would kick and punch, as well as pull her by the hair.

The domestic violence was never reported by Pyper to police, the court heard, but she had called the police several times despite no prosecution ever following these reports.

Asked during her evidence why she stayed with her partner, she told jurors: "I loved him, I still do".

Pyper also told a forensic psychiatrist: "It was me and him against the world."

She was remanded in continuing custody and a provisional sentencing date has been fixed for next month.

Speaking after the verdict, defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels of Madden and Finucane, thanked the jurors for their careful and sensitive consideration of the case.

He said: "However, given the clear background of grave and sustained domestic violence and abuse and the independent evidence supporting this fact, serious questions urgently now need to be asked about the decision taken by the Public Prosecution Service to attempt to convict this woman of murder.

"We are at a genuine loss in understanding how it could possibly have been in the public interest or in the interests of justice to ever treat this case as meriting a prosecution for murder at all," he said.

The Public Prosecution Service has been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...