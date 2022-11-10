Play Brightcove video

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland says that he hopes to have an announcement on the £400 energy payments for people in Northern Ireland "imminently".

Chris Heaton-Harris told Good Morning Britain on Thursday he "very much hoped" that he would be in a position to make the announcement next week.

"I will be able to give complete clarity on when this £400 will turn up in people's accounts," he said.

People in Northern Ireland still have not received their energy support payments, nor has the government specified when or how these will be paid. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss said it would be in November and when asked at the start of the month, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Support said there would be an update "in the coming weeks".

Payments have already started rolling out in the rest of the UK.

Mr Heaton-Harris was asked repeatedly on when people in NI will receive payments and in what form they will arrive.

The secretary said that he wanted "people to have clarity in Northern Ireland as soon as possible".

"That's probably next week in this particular circumstance."

When pressed as to if he was committing to next week as a deadline for the announcement, Mr Heaton Harris said: "Honestly, I'd love to do it sooner."

"Northern Ireland has a specific energy market as well, 68% of people actually use heating oil rather than on grid.

"So, we have a completely unique market."

Mr Heaton-Harris reiterated that he hopes to provide clarity on when and how the payments will arrive by next week.

