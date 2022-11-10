The PSNI's International Policing Unit have arrested a man in his 30s who is wanted in Germany for sexual offences involving children.

Following his detainment this morning on a German extradition warrant, Thursday 10 November, he is due to appear at an extradition hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court later today.

Constable Willie Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

'We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

