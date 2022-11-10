Play Brightcove video

British-Irish Council Summit

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to say that he is "determined" to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland when he attends the British-Irish Council summit Blackpool on Thursday.

The Prime Minister and the the Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet to discuss Protocol negotiations as well as the political developments in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Assembly election extension

The government confirmed it is to extend a deadline for calling an Assembly election. After the parties failed to meet the deadline to reform an Executive, the Secretary of State was legally obligated to call a poll.

The changes, however, mean it will likely take place in either March or April. Chris Heaton Harris also announced his intention to cut MLAs pay.

Food banks

There is a fresh warning as food banks face 'breaking point.' According to the Trussell Trust, new figures show a 25% increase in food parcel demand since last year.

They're urging the Stormont parties to restore the Executive as it forecasts its busiest year yet.

House prices in Northern Ireland continue to rise

House prices in Northern Ireland are continuing to rise - according to the latest RICs market survey. However, compared to the rest of the UK prices have started to ease after more than to two years of growth.

