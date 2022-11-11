Flybe has confirmed it is having to temporarily suspend a number of its routes from Belfast City Airport and cut the frequency on a number of others due to "unexpected late aircraft deliveries".

The airline, which only relaunched in April 2022, said it would be temporarily suspending its Belfast City to Southampton route until it took delivery of additional aircraft.

Meanwhile, from the 15 December up until 8 February, the airline is also to suspend its route between Belfast City and Glasgow.

The airline also confirmed it was having to cut the frequency of a number of its routes to just one daily flight.

The operator's routes between Belfast City and Manchester, Leeds Bradford and East Midlands will be reduced to just one flight a day.

However, the airline has also said it has measures in place to protect certain flights that already had high levels of bookings during the Christmas holidays.

In a statement, a Flybe spokesperson said: “Due to further unexpected delays with previously scheduled aircraft deliveries, Flybe has been forced to make the difficult decision to reduce some of our planned winter schedule. “Flybe deeply apologises to all of our customers who have been affected by this unplanned schedule change.

Flybe relaunched in April 2022 with bases in Belfast City and Birmingham. Credit: UTV

"We understand the disappointment and frustrations that these unexpected flight changes, rebookings, and cancellations will cause, and we would like to encourage anyone who has been notified about a schedule change to use the links provided in their notification email to quickly and easily contact us electronically – especially if they are seeking the fastest means possible to receive a full refund. “We would like to apologise again for these unexpected schedule changes and thank everyone affected for their understanding and patience with our leased aircraft delivery delays.”

