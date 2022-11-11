Play Brightcove video

A Coroner has given his support for a Northern Ireland wide scheme where fire crews respond in cardiac arrest call outs, if ambulance delays are likely.

This came at the end of an inquest into the death of 5 year old Maggie Black last year, which examined why there was a delay in an ambulance reaching her.

Maggie died after taking ill at her Glenarm home on December 1st 2021.

She had stomach pains and had been vomiting for a number of days. The inquest into Maggie's death has heard she had Addison's disease, an exceptionally rare immune disorder in children.

A pathologist told the hearing this could have been working on her for weeks and that symptoms are extremely difficult to pick up on.

On the morning Maggie died the family waited 48 minutes for an ambulance.

Director of the Ambulance Service Dr Nigel Ruddell told the inquest that this is "far outside their 8 minute target for a category 1 call" and he apologised to Maggie's family.

Dr Ruddell said a key factor was delayed handovers of ambulance patients at hospitals. The longest handover that night was 2 hours 41 minutes. Dr Ruddell said against that backdrop control room staff had done everything they could.

A family friend of the Blacks, Martin Campbell who is a local fire fighter, told the inquest how he had rushed to their aid that morning. Martin performed CPR on Maggie, before police arrived to help. Defibrillators were used too.

Maggie's family is lobbying for Fire Service intervention to be available to anyone in rural areas in a similar situation.

This is already happening in Carnlough and Maggie's mum Sheenagh has said it made a big difference to them that day.

"Saving a life is almost enough to keep anybody going knowing that it's a bit of a memory for our Maggie, that makes me want to drive it "

In delivering his findings the Coroner gave his backing for a Northern Ireland wide community responders' scheme or Maggie's Call as it has become known.

Joe McCrisken said: 'It seems to me as if it's already saved lives in Carnlough and if rolled out across Northern Ireland would continue to save lives."

The Coroner said all that could have been done for Maggie that day was done and he praised her family, calling them "inspirational".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.