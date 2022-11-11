Play Brightcove video

A mass exodus from the North West gets underway in the build up to the match on Sunday. Thousands will take over large parts of the Aviva stadium and to on the Candystripes in their clash against Shlebourne

It’s the biggest number of travelling supporters the club will bring to a match since the 1980s.

Special trains taking fans from Derry to Dublin have been sold out for weeks. Extra buses have been drafted in Derry City Manager Ruaidhri Higgins told UTV it’s a special occasion

"A lot of the players are from here, the lads who aren't from here have really bought into the city,our supporters deserve this more than anybody."

Higgins side has captured the hearts of these fanatic fans. Expectations have been high since the start of the season.

Home games in the Brandywell regularly sold out as Derry finnished as runners up in the Airtricity Premier League.

Now they’re just one match from cup glory. It’s now ten years since Derry City won the FAI Cup.

Captain Patrick McEleney was a young player in that side. He since developed a true Cup Pedigree. This will be his seventh final. He’s has three winners medals, two won while at Dundalk.

McEleney says skippering his home town club to cup glory would be the most special of all,

"I'm just desperate to win the game to be honest, that's the only thing that's on my mind is how we do the business."

Former Republic of Ireland star Damien Duff stands in Derry’s way. The Shelbourne boss had taken his side to the final in his first season as manager.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins feels the sides are evenly matched.

"We're in the National Stadium, 30,000 plus supporters but if we play our game we'll be ok."

Derry City will have 11 players on the pitch and the 12th in the stands.

The famous Brandywell roar is going on tour.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.