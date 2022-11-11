Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland protocol

The Prime Minister has said he is confident that a breakthrough can happen in negotiations over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Rishi Sunak was speaking after talks with the Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the British-Irish Council summit in Blackpool.

Majority of drivers in Northern Ireland say potholes have made local roads worse

Over sixty percent of drivers in Northern Ireland say the condition of local roads has gotten worse.

That's according to new research by the RAC. Their report also revealed the cost of fuel is the number-one concern for drivers here.

Appeal for milk

The Western Trust's Human Milk Bank is appealing for more donor mums to help premature and vulnerable babies.

The service, based at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, is appealing for more donor mums to provide essential breast milk for babies in neonatal units.

Armistice Day

The Royal British Legion will lead the official observance of remembrance for Armistice Day later.

In Belfast city centre, a two mintues silence will be held in the Garden of Remembrance at city hall.

