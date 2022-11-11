The UK Government has said it is "working at pace" to deliver the £400 energy support scheme for people in Northern Ireland - however, it has still to confirm a date for when the payment will be rolled out.

It has said the lack of an Executive is impacting the roll out of the cash.

The latest update comes a day after the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland said hoped to have an announcement on the scheme "imminently".

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it has stepped in to provide additional support to households in the absence of the Northern Ireland Executive and the Assembly.

In a statement, the department said: “We know the pressures people in Northern Ireland and across the UK are facing with rising costs, which is why the Government is working at pace to deliver support to Northern Ireland households through this challenging time.

"While energy policy is the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly, the UK Government has stepped in as quickly as possible to provide additional support to households, with the Energy Price Guarantee already reducing bills.

"NI consumers can also be rest assured that they will receive a further £400 discount on bills this winter through the Energy Bills Support Scheme,” the statement continued.

Chris Heaton-Harris told Good Morning Britain on Thursday he "very much hoped" that he would be in a position to make the announcement next week.

"I will be able to give complete clarity on when this £400 will turn up in people's accounts," he said.

Mr Heaton-Harris was asked repeatedly on when people in NI will receive payments and in what form they will arrive.

The secretary said that he wanted "people to have clarity in Northern Ireland as soon as possible".

"That's probably next week in this particular circumstance."

When pressed as to if he was committing to next week as a deadline for the announcement, Mr Heaton Harris said: "Honestly, I'd love to do it sooner."

"Northern Ireland has a specific energy market as well, 68% of people actually use heating oil rather than on grid.

"So, we have a completely unique market."

Mr Heaton-Harris reiterated that he hopes to provide clarity on when and how the payments will arrive by next week.

