61% of drivers in Northern Ireland say the condition of local roads near to them had got worse, according to a survey by the motoring group, the RAC.

100% of these drivers say that potholes are the reason for roads getting worse.

A number of other reasons for poor road quality are also cited including: lack of grass/foliage management (51%), faded road markings (48%), signage visibility (46%) and 'cats' eyes'/road studs missing (28%) also cited as problems.

When it comes to repairs on Northern Ireland's road, 54% of drivers say the standard of council pothole repairs are poor, of which 14% say 'very poor.'

88% of drivers say that they have had to steer to avoid potholes whilst on Northern Ireland's roads.

The data surrounding road quality is part of a UK wide survey released today by the RAC.

It has also revealed that across the UK, the cost of fuel is the number-one overall concern for drivers, followed by the state of roads.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: "Given the sharp rise in concern about fuel prices this year, the fact local road maintenance remains such a prominent issue is a reflection of just how deep-seated this problem has become. "Sadly, neither drivers' feelings or the RAC Pothole Index point to any substantial improvement in the quality of our local roads.

"Many describe the repair work - when it's carried out - as being substandard which more than likely means potholes and surface defects will quickly reappear, costing yet more money to fix.

"This seems to be utter madness and an issue that badly needs addressing if drivers' views are indeed accurate," Nicholas added.

