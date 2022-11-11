Northern Ireland falls silent to mark Armistice Day

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Official observation outside Belfast City Hall:

Northern Ireland has fallen silent to mark Armistice Day with the official observation coming from outside Belfast City Hall at the Garden of Remembrance.

The Royal British Legion led the official observation of the two minutes silence, with the Lord Mayor Councillor Christina Black being present.

Crowds of dignitaries along with veterans attended the ceremony.

Other ceremonies were also held in different locations across the UK.

The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also attended a remembrance service hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.