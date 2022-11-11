The PSNI has ruled out a criminal investigation into deaths of residents who had recently been transferred out of a Co Tyrone care home.

A report had been made to the PSNI after concerns were raised by relatives of residents who died in the immediate aftermath of being transferred from the Valley Nursing Home in Clogher following its closure.

However, in a statement to UTV on Friday, the PSNI confirmed that after it had "reviewed all available information and, based on the information provided, a criminal investigation will not be carried out."

The Co Tyrone home was branded the worst care home in Northern Ireland. It was forced to close in January 2021 with 53 residents transferred to other facilities. At that time both residents and families told UTV they didn't want the closure to go ahead.

It confirmed at that time that soon after the home closed 14 residents died.

Following an inspection in October 2020 the health watchdog the RQIA identified what it described as serious concerns in relation to the safety and effectiveness of resident care and it was ordered to close. The health minister said those that died had pre-existing conditions and there was no evidence their deaths were connected to their transfer out of the facility.

At the time, a member of staff told UTV those that worked there believe the care home should never have been shut and that put lives at risk.

Families have called for an investigation to determine the facts surrounding what happened while their loved ones were at the home.

Police had earlier ruled out a criminal investigation following a report in March 2019.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.