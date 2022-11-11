Strong winds across Northern Ireland have led to travel disruption on roads with reports of a number of fallen trees.

The PSNI has advised that a tree is down on the Old Holywood Road in Belfast near to its junction with Finchley park.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of a fallen tree on the Ballygowan Road in Belfast close to its junction with Church Road.

The PSNI has said the road is passable but is likely to be closed shortly for the tree to be cleared.

Motorists are being advised to avoid these two roads and seek alternative routes.

