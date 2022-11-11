Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Women's Manager Kenny Shiels says he is totally committed to the women's game despite being linked as a possible successor to Ian Baraclough with the men's side.

"It would have been my dream to manage the Northern Ireland men's team, I don't know if that's still the case.

"It's a great job for someone to manage their country it's fantastic and whoever gets it good luck to them but I have to focus on the women's game because there's so much going on in it and we want to move in the right direction," added Shiels.

The 66-year-old guided Northern Ireland to their first ever tournament earlier this year.

Northern Ireland face Italy on Tuesday in a friendly at Seaview.