Shiels focused on women's game despite links with Northern Ireland men's job
Northern Ireland Women's Manager Kenny Shiels says he is totally committed to the women's game despite being linked as a possible successor to Ian Baraclough with the men's side.
"It would have been my dream to manage the Northern Ireland men's team, I don't know if that's still the case.
"It's a great job for someone to manage their country it's fantastic and whoever gets it good luck to them but I have to focus on the women's game because there's so much going on in it and we want to move in the right direction," added Shiels.
The 66-year-old guided Northern Ireland to their first ever tournament earlier this year.
Northern Ireland face Italy on Tuesday in a friendly at Seaview.