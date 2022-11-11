Tributes have been paid following the death of the professional golfer, Gary Wardlow, from Northern Ireland.

Spa Golf Clubin Ballynahinch shared a tribute to the father of three on Facebook saying Gary was "never without a smile and a kind word."

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the passing of our dear friend and Professional, Gary Wardlow," the statement said.

"Gary has been the heart & soul of Spa Golf Club for many years," it said.

"Always on hand to help out in any way he could, Gary’s loss will leave a void in all of our lives.

Gary Wardlow pictured at the Ulster PGA mens championship held at Templepatrick Golf club in 2011. Credit: Press Eye

"As we navigate the coming days, we ask for your patience as we come to terms with this devastating news, which has shocked the entire Spa family. "We would like to offer our condolences to Gary’s wife, Susanne, his three boys, Jaxon, Luke and Carter, and all of Gary’s wider family circle.

The Spa Golf Club now opened a Book of Condolence for anyone who knew Gary to sign in his memory.

