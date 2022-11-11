A child has died following an incident on a farm near Ballymoney on Friday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene this afternoon, the patient was taken to Causeway Hospital and is understood to have died a short time later.

Police remain at the scene.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Darryl Wilson said on social media, " As news emerges tonight of a terrible tragedy in our town, an entire community's heart is broken.

No words can express how we are feeling, our collective hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss."

DUP Cllr Mervyn Storey said: " Words are hard to find in commenting on this tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a little two year old boy. It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.

"When I heard of the incident this evening I could only but think as a grandfather myself how unbearable it would be to have to deal with such grief."Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family and the wider family circle at this time of sorrow and loss. and assure them of our sympathy and support."

In a statement, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance service received a 999 call at 12.32 on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Emergency Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an Ambulance Officer to the incident.

“Following assessment, the patient was taken to Causeway Hospital.”

