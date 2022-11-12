A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing in County Fermanagh.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

32-year-old Michael McGirr was last seen on Lough Erne on October 29.

It is believed Michael was travelling in the direction of Inish Davar Island.On Saturday police said a body had been recovered.

