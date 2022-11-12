Two Translink workers and a man in his thirties have been injured during an attack in Belfast city centre.

A man was refused entry to a bus on Donegall Square West when they were assaulted around 9.30 on Friday evening.

The man in his 30s was taken to hospital for a head injury.

One of the bus inspectors also received a head injury, while it was reported the man tried to bite the other bus inspector.

Inspector Dawson said: “A 33 year old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault and obstructing police.

"He remains in police custody at this time."I am appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 2008 11/11/22."Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

