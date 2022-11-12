A man in his 50s has died after a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning in Portrush.

58-year-old Michael McCormick who was a pedestrian from the Coleraine area passed away at the scene of the accident on the Atlantic Road around 2.15am.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in police custody.

DS Gardiner said: “The Atlantic Road, Portrush, was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened to traffic.“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash cam footage from the Atlantic Road before or after the time of the collision, or any information which can assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 180 of 12/11/22.”

