The PSNI has confirmed it is working with the Health and Safety Executive and Environmental Health to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a toddler in Ballymoney.

The two-year-old died following an incident on a farm on the Bravellen Road on Friday afternoon.

Tributes have been pouring in for the child including from local councillors:

North Antrim MLA Dr Patricia O'Lynn said her thoughts were with the family of the child who are facing "unspeakable heartbreak".

She wrote in a post on Twitter: "Ballymoney is a close-knit town and this news has sent waves of grief across the community."

Ballymoney DUP councillor Mervyn Storey said the family of the boy have been plunged into "incalculable" sorrow.

"Words are hard to find in commenting on this tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a little two-year-old boy," Mr Storey said.

"It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into."

He said that when he learned of the incident he thought as a grandfather himself "how unbearable it would be to have to deal with such grief".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family and the wider family circle at this time of sorrow and loss and assure them of our sympathy and support," he added.

Local UUP councillor Darryl Wilson, in a post on Facebook, wrote the "entire community's heart is broken" by the "terrible tragedy".

"No words can express how we are feeling, our collective hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss," he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.